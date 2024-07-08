Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo recognizes military members

Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bareback rider holds on and pulls his knees up, rolling...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bareback rider holds on and pulls his knees up, rolling his spurs up the horse's shoulders while the horse bucks at the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Night, July 10, 2024, at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Bareback riding is one of eight events that the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo holds to compete for championships. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPBR) held 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Night July 10, 2024, at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.



The event brought Soldiers, their Families and the community together to celebrate the Front Range’s rich Western heritage.



The evening kicked off with a video showcasing the 4th Inf. Div. as the Army’s marquee multi-domain operations division. Then Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, welcomed the crowd and spoke about how the rodeo and the Army share similar traits.



“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s great to see all of you here tonight, on this Army night,” Doyle said. “We are about to celebrate courage, skill, bravery and the heritage of the American West, and that is commensurate with what we have in the United States Army, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.”



The Pikes Peak Rangerettes drill team performed in the arena to kick off the event.



Competitors from the U.S., Canada and Mexico came to compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing and more.



The rodeo depends on volunteers to operate and most of those volunteers come from Fort Carson, the United States Air Force Academy, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Schriever Space Force Base and Peterson Space Force Base.



“Since the start of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, we have always supported the military,” said Deanne Funkhouser, a member of the Pikes Peak or Bust Board of Directors. “We have about 60 volunteers that come from the military for each performance to help us. We really could not put this on without the volunteers, and so we are very appreciative of the military.”



Funkhouser also said that Colorado Springs is a military friendly town and events like this help bring the military and the community closer together.



Fort Carson Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., participated in the Fan Zone experience with a Stryker vehicle providing the community an opportunity to learn about the equipment the Army uses.



“It’s nice to be a part of the community and, since I’m a young Soldier, I don’t get out and see this every day,” said Spc. Bernard Rapley, 2nd SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. “I feel closer to the community by being out here and connecting with them by showing them what equipment we use.”



The PPBR is a part of Colorado Springs heritage and has been in performance since 1937 but was paused during World War II.



Since 1946, the proceeds of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been utilized to help support service members and their Families in the Pikes Peak region.



“Colorado Springs has always been a military town, so our focus has always been to help the military,” said Funkhouser.