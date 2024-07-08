Truckee native leads Navy Medicine process improvement project

Courtesy Photo | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miranda Parkhurst, who was assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miranda Parkhurst, who was assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, received a coin from Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General, during the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS). Parkhurst, a native of Truckee, California, and an orthopedic technician who was assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, collaborated on process improvement project and poster presentation titled “Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) Circuit Rider Process Improvements,” that demonstrated how three U.S. Navy-led military treatment facilities within the European region shared clinical providers for specialty services with the goal to increase access to care, decrease unnecessary appointments and maximize provider efficiencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jessica McNulty) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miranda Parkhurst, a native of Truckee, California, identified an opportunity to streamline services and cut care costs through utilization of telehealth for visiting otorhinolaryngology (ENT) providers, also known as circuit riders. She led the preparation for circuit rider travel, scheduled clinical encounters and conducted pre-operative coordination across clinical areas and with visiting providers.



Parkhurst, who was assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, served as an orthopedic technician at the Naval Hospital Rota military treatment facility (MTF) in Spain. She said that this moment was the culmination of one of her proudest accomplishments.



“I was able to increase overall productivity of my clinic and increase access to care for my patients,” said Parkhurst. “With the added benefit of making the whole process easier on myself or anyone who has the clinic coordinator job.”



This project resulted in a 47% increase in available encounters for circuit rider clinicians and saved 500,000 dollars by leveraging telehealth capabilities, more efficient administrative processes, and consolidated operative care days at the MTF.



“By proactive planning, I improved the timeliness in referral management and eliminate unnecessary steps in the care workflow,” added Parkhurst. “I was able to identify the efficiencies and collaborate better with all parties involved.”



She also received recognition and a coin for excellence from the U.S. Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Darin Via, for her successful process improvement project during the 2024 Annual Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) conference and for the successful application of the Chief of Navy Operations “Get Real, Get Better” (GRGB) initiative to advance Navy culture.



“HM2 Parkhurst really embodies GRGB,” said Via. “By understanding how to identify barriers to improving performance, her actions and activities supporting CNO guidance is directly attributable to putting more players on the field.”



A 2019 graduate of Truckee High School, Parkhurst followed her father’s footsteps and joined the United States Navy three years ago to gain exposure in the medical field and pursue her goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.



“Growing up, I have always been a motivated worker and someone who helps when I’m needed,” explained Parkhurst. “Taking these skills with me into the Navy has been very beneficial.” Parkhurst is thankful that she is able learn and be engaged in meaningful work each day.



“I hope one day I can look back at my time as a corpsman and think about how much I have grown and improved upon myself because of the leadership and mentors the Navy has provided for me,” concluded Parkhurst.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota MTF within the Iberian Peninsula. The command has a collaborative relationship with tri-service commands across the region to support patient care and operational needs in the overseas environment.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.