Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miranda Parkhurst receives coin from Rear Admiral Darin Via during the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States Conference

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miranda Parkhurst, who was assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, received a coin from Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General, during the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS). Parkhurst, a native of Truckee, California, and an orthopedic technician who was assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, collaborated on process improvement project and poster presentation titled “Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) Circuit Rider Process Improvements,” that demonstrated how three U.S. Navy-led military treatment facilities within the European region shared clinical providers for specialty services with the goal to increase access to care, decrease unnecessary appointments and maximize provider efficiencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jessica McNulty)

