Whitefoot takes command of Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, Mich. – U.S. Air Force Col. Michael C. Whitefoot took command of the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center during a ceremony at the CRTC on July 12, 2024, ending Col. James Rossi’s nearly four-year tenure at the base.



The ceremony, presided over by Michigan Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, was attended by approximately 100 community leaders and service members.



“I am confident the CRTC will continue to innovate and change to provide the best training environment for our guests,” Mammen said. “Jim, I cannot express how proud I am of the leadership that you have provided here to our Airmen.”



Rossi, who will be assuming command of the 110th Wing at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base this August, had high praise for Whitefoot and the Airmen of the CRTC.



“Alongside you has been without a doubt the highlight of my military career, and I can’t wait to see the heights that you’ll reach,” Rossi said.



Whitefoot enlisted as an Aerospace Physiology Specialist in the United States Air Force in 1984. In 1992 he graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned his commission via the Officers Training Group.



Prior to his current position, Whitefoot served as the Executive Director of Strategy and Operational Innovation for the Michigan Air National Guard where he spearheaded national-level National Guard Bureau Innovation and Capabilities, AFWERX, ARCWERX, Defense Innovation Unit, and National Security Innovation Network collaboration for rapid National Defense Strategy, Innovation, and Experimentation integrated deterrence requirements and directed the Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center and the National All-Domain Warfighting Center investment portfolio.



Whitefoot had inspiring words for the Airmen of the CRTC.



“Here’s our call to action. To be the epitome of combat readiness training, innovation, and experimentation,” Whitefoot said. “We will face many challenges in the future. We must learn to specialize in training future Air Task Force and deployable combat Airmen. We must become experts in new principles such as agile combat deployment, contested logistics, and joint warfighting concept.”



“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as the next commander,” Whitefoot said.



The Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center provides a premiere all-season training center for service members, emergency responders, and coalition forces to meet the mission requirements of combatant commanders and civil authorities. Established as an Air National Guard base since 1953, the Alpena CRTC is comprised of approximately 200 personnel and commanded by Col. Michael C. Whitefoot.

