A Jump Tower Gives Garrison Employees a Glimpse Into Paratrooper Life

VICENZA, Italy – On July 8, 13 civilians learned a little about what a paratrooper goes through when jumping out of a plane, by doing a simulated jump from the 30-foot jump tower on Caserma Ederle. They’re part of USAG Italy’s workforce enrichment program known as AMICI.



AMICI, which stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, is also the Italian word for friends. The AMICI program takes garrison employees to visit most of the military units, including SETAF-AF and the 173rd Airborne Brigade and meet their senior leaders. Their goal is to cover the entire garrison footprint to learn more about the units and Soldiers they support.



“It is 100 percent important; we all need at least know a little bit more about the operation and everything that’s going on, how they are related, and this unique training allows you to learn all these things,” said Giovanni Radin, garrison IT specialist and AMICI participant. “I highly suggest to everybody to get enrolled in this training.”



USAG Italy is made up of hundreds of Italian and American employees and while they know their respective specialties, not everyone gets to see how the details of their daily work can impact the lives of those they support, specifically the Soldiers throughout the Vicenza Military Community.



Jay Pasion, AMICI manager, stresses the importance of it being a comprehensive program.



“This iteration will continue until as many units as possible are visited, to ensure a maximum knowledge of the units we support,” Pasion said.



The tagline of the 6th iteration of AMICI, ‘One Team-Two Cultures’, highlights the continuing team mindset of this year’s program. The AMICI members have already visited the Directorate of Emergency Services and learned what happens when first responders get an emergency call. They also visited Camp Darby, a satellite location of USAG Italy, where they met their counterparts that they normally only speak to over the phone.



“This program is great for us, as Italian people, because we learn more about the post and what the Soldiers do,” said Francesca Parolin, a management analyst in the garrison resource management directorate.

“It helps you be a better worker by knowing what’s important to them, so you can support them better, so I think it’s a great experience and a great program.”



Soldiers from the 173rd supported the jump tower experience for the AMICI participants and saw how AMICI helps.



“It’s a good initiative, it’s a good time to let everyone experience what we go through,” said Spc. Christian Fernandez, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment.



In addition to the Italian employees, this is the first year that Department of the Army civilians can take part.

