Small town trains for big disasters

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | PANACA, Nev. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District safety and...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | PANACA, Nev. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District safety and emergency management experts join the Nevada State Park Rangers, the Lincoln County Fire Department, along with other federal and nonfederal agencies, to pose for a photo along the top of Matthews Canyon Dam, following an emergency training exercise June 25 in Lincoln County, Nevada. The LA District Emergency Management Team conducted the training event with the support of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Lincoln County commissioner. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

PANACA, Nev. — The Los Angeles District Emergency Management team conducted an emergency tabletop training exercise June 25 at Panaca Fire Station in Lincoln County, Nevada, to sharpen the emergency response and coordination skills for local, state and federal agencies.



Under the leadership of LA District Emergency Management Branch Chief David Kingston, federal and nonfederal agencies gathered in Panaca to rehearse, practice and assess their response to a catastrophic flood and sudden earthquake using virtual scenarios.



“We are training with many agencies to better coordinate and make sure we can protect lives and property in this area,” said Kingston, a former Army colonel. “Southern Nevada is made up of small towns with limited resources, like Panaca. They are highly vulnerable to flooding.”



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lincoln County has a population of about 5,000 people, with about 1,000 of those residing in Panaca.



“The town of Panaca is a small farming community,” said Cody Tingey, the eastern regional manager for the Nevada Division of State Parks. “This training helps the town of Panaca by giving them the resources they need so that when emergency disasters happen, they have the contacts, sandbags and what residents need.”



The training focused on three objectives:

• Review and rehearse the Los Angeles District’s written emergency action plan to be implemented in the event of a disaster.

• Familiarize state and federal emergency management teams with Clark and Lincoln County terrain; specifically dams, flood zones and towns that could be affected in the event of an earthquake or major flood.

• Create and strengthen partnerships among county commissioners, emergency responders, community leaders and municipal partners responsible for providing essential functions during a major disaster.



“This training gives me the tools necessary so that when our dams are having problems, or when we have flash flooding, or we have concerns that we have a breach, I’ll have the contacts available to me to make sure I make solid decisions,” said Tingey. “Having contacts and different resources and working with other agencies makes all the difference when the actual emergency happens.”



Following the presentations and small-group scenario exercises, the participants toured Matthews Canyon Dam approximately 25 miles south of Panaca.



“I think it’s important to come out to the dams after the exercise to see the reality of what we just went over on a tabletop,” said Lincoln County Emergency Manager and Fire Chief Eric Holt, stationed in Panaca. “A tabletop is great, but actually being on site to see the magnitude of water capacity really brings the training into perspective. It helps us with understanding what types of resources we would need if the dam failed.”



The Los Angeles District conducted the training in accordance with its Matthews Canyon Dam Emergency Action Plan and while using Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, as well as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regulation 500-1-1 Emergency Employment of Army and Other Resources - Civil Emergency Management Program as a framework.



“The focus of our training scenario was to ensure state and local leadership know how to coordinate and execute our emergency action plan during specific disaster scenarios,” said Kingston.



The Sacramento District also sent an emergency manager to assist the LA District with training objectives. Both Los Angeles and Sacramento districts’ Emergency Management teams provide engineering services to respond to national and natural disasters to minimize damage and help in recovery efforts.



“It’s important to the South Pacific Division that we’re here to protect these small towns,” Kingston said.