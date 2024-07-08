133d Army National Guard band hits the road during "Summer Tour"

The 133d Army National Guard Band is on the road for its annual “Summer Tour,” providing musical entertainment and an education about the Washington National Guard.



“Performing for audiences around the state including soldiers, communities, veterans, friends and families is incredibly rewarding,” said Warrant Officer 1 Matthew Wenman, commander of the 133d Army National Guard Band. “It is why we joined the Guard and the unit - to serve our community and country through music.”



This summer the band visited a few familiar locations: Spokane, Moses Lake, and Lacey while incorporating stops in Rainier and Eatonville, sharing the gift of music with more Washingtonians.



“All of the audiences we have played for over this tour have been incredibly responsive, energetic, positive, and fun to play for. I think Moses Lake was a real highlight for us this year. There were probably a few thousand people in the audience and they were having a ton of fun,” said Wenman. “At one point there was a crowd of people dancing in front of the stage while thousands of cell phone lights were swaying across the crowd. When an audience gets into it like that it feeds the energy of the band, which enhances the audience's experience even further, then feeds the band... it is this cool symbiotic relationship that elevates everyone's experience and is incredibly meaningful.”



The 133d Army National Guard Band is a 40-member, diverse group of musicians and ensembles that serve one weekend each month and two weeks a year as traditional Guard members. Along with summer concerts, the unit provides musical support to military ceremonies, community festivals, gatherings and events, and educational outreach in schools of all grade levels, averaging 90 musical mission performances a year. The band also performs in high profile missions for the governor, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks and for radio stations. Wenman believes the success of the unit is truly a team effort.



“We've seen everyone step up and a lot of initiative from all levels in the formation. From my perspective it is inspiring and makes me even more grateful to be working with such a fantastic team,” said Wenman.



Army Bands work to enhance public confidence and patriotism among the American people and perpetuate service identity, tradition, and morale. This is accomplished by engaging local, regional, national, and international audiences through world-class musical performances; rendering honors and providing musical support to military ceremonies; providing live music to Soldiers in deployed and austere environments; and to Soldiers, Families, and veterans on the home front.



“It is a privilege to be able to use your passion and skill to serve but it is extra special to be able to perform in uniform for your own community. As we travel around the state, we sometimes have people performing for the communities they live in which is a real gift,” said Wenman.



In the next year the 133d will continue to grow its mission set and expand its reach to more communities in the state.



“We are looking forward to getting into the communities and to be more active in high schools across the state in addition to troop and ceremonial support that we always do. We'll be working with some local high schools for the holiday concert this December, deploying our Musical Performance Teams all over the state throughout the year, and likely doing a tour of communities on the Olympic Peninsula next summer at this time,” said Wenman.



If you are interested in having the 133d Army National Guard Band perform in your town, visit: https://mil.wa.gov/133d-army-national-guard-band

