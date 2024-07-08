Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Artillery conducts change of responsibility

    10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Responsibility

    Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, outgoing 10th Mountain Division Artillery

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Story by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 11, 2024) – Soldiers and civilians from across the 10th Mountain
    Division (LI) and Fort Drum attended the 10th Mountain Division Artillery change of
    responsibility to celebrate the legacy of Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV and to
    welcome Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisers,
    Respectively.

    Thompson fired his final howitzer round as the DIVARTY senior enlisted adviser to begin the ceremony.

    After the cannons were fired and the smoke cleared, Thompson’s daughter Makayla, mother
    Beverly, sister Antoinette, and girlfriend Nikki were each presented with a bouquet of red roses,
    signifying the farewell with love and appreciation for their support during his time with
    DIVARTY.

    Folger sat with his family when his wife, Jecebel, received a bouquet of yellow roses, the color
    of new beginnings, welcoming her to the 10th Mountain Division. Folger’s sons were each
    presented with a token of appreciation, welcoming them to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery.
    After the presentation of gifts, the passing of the unit colors began, symbolizing the transfer of
    responsibility and authority.

    The time-honored tradition began with Sgt. Maj. Jason Stevens, fires operation sergeant major,
    passing the colors to Thompson, who handed them to Col. Michael Tumlin, 10th Mountain
    Division Artillery commander, signifying the relinquishment of his position as the senior enlisted
    Adviser.

    Folger then accepted the colors, charging him with the responsibilities and
    authority of the senior enlisted adviser.

    Next, Tumlin, Thompson, and Folger each made speeches.

    With his heart full of love for his unit, Thompson gave thanks and remarks on his time at
    DIVARTY.

    “I had the honor to serve in this prestigious division as a Soldier of the 10th Mountain Division,”
    he said. “The growth of the fires enterprise, over the last two years, has been nothing
    but remarkable. I could be here all day talking about what this great organization has done.”

    Thompson took a brief emotional pause before thanking his daughter for her continued support.

    “You are the fiber of my being, the breath that I breathe, the twinkle in my eye. Know that I love
    you, and I could not do the things I have done and continue to do without the constant motivation
    you give to me unconsciously,” he said. “You (have) always (been) and will remain to be my
    number one.”

    Thompson continued to thank individuals who supported him along his journey with DIVARTY,
    most of all, the Soldiers for their contributions to the mission.

    Folger then spoke about his excitement and overall persistent goal to serve DIVARTY to the best
    of his abilities.

    “I will do my best to meet the standard he (Thompson) has set as a teammate of this great
    division and as a supporter of this community,” Folger said. “My promise to you is that I will
    strive for excellence because that is what I expect of you. Together, we will climb to glory.”

    Folger then positioned himself in front of the formation present and assumed his role as the
    DIVARTY senior enlisted adviser, rendering a salute to Tumlin to conclude the ceremony.
    Tumlin returned the salute, ordering Folger to take charge of the formation. Folger looked left
    and right and dismissed the formation, executing his first command as the new senior enlisted
    adviser.

