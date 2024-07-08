10th Mountain Division Artillery conducts change of responsibility

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 11, 2024) – Soldiers and civilians from across the 10th Mountain
Division (LI) and Fort Drum attended the 10th Mountain Division Artillery change of
responsibility to celebrate the legacy of Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV and to
welcome Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisers,
Respectively.
Thompson fired his final howitzer round as the DIVARTY senior enlisted adviser to begin the ceremony.
After the cannons were fired and the smoke cleared, Thompson’s daughter Makayla, mother
Beverly, sister Antoinette, and girlfriend Nikki were each presented with a bouquet of red roses,
signifying the farewell with love and appreciation for their support during his time with
DIVARTY.
Folger sat with his family when his wife, Jecebel, received a bouquet of yellow roses, the color
of new beginnings, welcoming her to the 10th Mountain Division. Folger’s sons were each
presented with a token of appreciation, welcoming them to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery.
After the presentation of gifts, the passing of the unit colors began, symbolizing the transfer of
responsibility and authority.
The time-honored tradition began with Sgt. Maj. Jason Stevens, fires operation sergeant major,
passing the colors to Thompson, who handed them to Col. Michael Tumlin, 10th Mountain
Division Artillery commander, signifying the relinquishment of his position as the senior enlisted
Adviser.
Folger then accepted the colors, charging him with the responsibilities and
authority of the senior enlisted adviser.
Next, Tumlin, Thompson, and Folger each made speeches.
With his heart full of love for his unit, Thompson gave thanks and remarks on his time at
DIVARTY.
“I had the honor to serve in this prestigious division as a Soldier of the 10th Mountain Division,”
he said. “The growth of the fires enterprise, over the last two years, has been nothing
but remarkable. I could be here all day talking about what this great organization has done.”
Thompson took a brief emotional pause before thanking his daughter for her continued support.
“You are the fiber of my being, the breath that I breathe, the twinkle in my eye. Know that I love
you, and I could not do the things I have done and continue to do without the constant motivation
you give to me unconsciously,” he said. “You (have) always (been) and will remain to be my
number one.”
Thompson continued to thank individuals who supported him along his journey with DIVARTY,
most of all, the Soldiers for their contributions to the mission.
Folger then spoke about his excitement and overall persistent goal to serve DIVARTY to the best
of his abilities.
“I will do my best to meet the standard he (Thompson) has set as a teammate of this great
division and as a supporter of this community,” Folger said. “My promise to you is that I will
strive for excellence because that is what I expect of you. Together, we will climb to glory.”
Folger then positioned himself in front of the formation present and assumed his role as the
DIVARTY senior enlisted adviser, rendering a salute to Tumlin to conclude the ceremony.
Tumlin returned the salute, ordering Folger to take charge of the formation. Folger looked left
and right and dismissed the formation, executing his first command as the new senior enlisted
adviser.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:45
|Story ID:
|475974
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Artillery conducts change of responsibility, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
