Pump station repair, transfer 'major step forward' for TWT flood risk reduction

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tulsa County Drainage District 12 reached a major milestone in the effort to reduce flood risk for residents and businesses along the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee with the transfer of four completed pump stations to Tulsa County Drainage District 12, July 10.



Todd Kilpatrick, Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Commissioner, Tulsa County Drainage District 12, accepted the completed repairs for Pump Stations No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 at the Tulsa County Drainage District 12 office in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.



“Pump stations are vital for removing storm water behind the levee,” said Kilpatrick. “During the 2019 flood, we had to bring in 20 auxiliary pumps to take on capacity of the storm. So, this is a major step forward to increase safety of citizens who live behind the levee.”



After the 2019 Flood, Tulsa District began repairing six pump stations on the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee, under Public Law 84-99 authority.



Public Law 84-99 is the USACE’s basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state, local and tribal governments prior to, during and after a flood event. Combined, the four stations can pump 113,100 gallons of water per minute.



Tulsa District is working to finish repairs on Pump Station No. 5 and Pump Station No. 7, which will increase total capacity from the pump stations to more than 240,000 gpm.



“The completion and transfer of the pumps represents a great step to getting the pump stations in service to aid in any flood response that might be needed,” said Loretta Turner, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “We’re working to get the remaining pumps in service in the near future.”