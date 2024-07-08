Commander of Washington National Guard relinquishes command, retires after 44 years of service

Photo By Airman Jordaan Kvale | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the outgoing adjutant general of the Washington...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jordaan Kvale | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the outgoing adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, speaks at the change of command ceremony as U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, the incoming TAG, and Jay Inslee, governor Washington, sit to his left on Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Welsh will command all Washington Army and Air National Guard forces and serve as the director of the Washington Military Department which, in addition to the National Guard, includes the state’s Emergency Management Division and the Washington Youth Challenge Academy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale) see less | View Image Page

As he approached his mandatory retirement day, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty reflected on what it meant to him to serve the state and nation in the United States Army and Washington National Guard as the adjutant general.



“I have had an amazing adventure, with 44 years as an Army officer and 12 years as the adjutant general. And it may take me 44 years to talk about all of them,” said Daugherty during the change of command ceremony. “I still find it amazing that a regular guy like me from Federal Way can have such an amazing adventure and have been given so many opportunities.”



During a ceremony on June 29, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash., Daugherty handed the reins of command to Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, wrapping up one of the longest and storied careers as adjutant general.



While Daugherty spoke highly of his entire time as a soldier, his time as the adjutant general for the last dozen years had some of the greatest impacts on him and his service. In 2013, he tasked the Washington National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters to focus their efforts on wildfire fighting operations. During nine of his 12 years as TAG, Guard members deployed to fire lines to support the Washington Department of Natural Resources as it fought historic fires across the state. In 2014, Guard members responded to a devastating landslide near the town of Oso, helping the small community with recovery operations. In 2016, under his direction, the Washington Military Department took part in the largest earthquake response exercise in the nation, preparing for the potential of a major Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. In 2020, Daugherty, along with Welsh and Brig. Gen. (Ret) Daniel Dent, led Washington National Guard members through numerous COVID-19 response missions, civil disturbance activations, two federal deployments to Ukraine and Poland and ensured election security during the 2020 elections.



“I am so very, very proud of this team and every single member of it. Thank you for what you do and thank you for what you are. I look forward to watching you continue your service for this state and this nation under the leadership of General Welsh,” said Daugherty.



No stranger to leadership positions, Welsh served as Daugherty’s joint chief of staff from May 2014 to April of 2017 before moving to the vice commander and commander positions at the 194th Wing and eventually taking over as the commander of the Washington Air National Guard in January 2020. During his incoming speech, Welsh highlighted the amazing work done during the past dozen years, but also talked about the continued challenges and global threats the Washington National Guard and Washington Military Department will face as he takes command.



“We are now living through some of the most dangerous times I have experienced in my 36 years of military service. Threats abroad from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have the potential to dramatically alter the international system and trajectory of the democratic world,” said Welsh. “Domestically, threats of extremism, a likely contentious election season and a polarized society are at levels never seen since the 1960s. Additionally, climate driven disasters are becoming far more common, growing in both intensity and cost and demanding more enhanced preparedness. Your Washington Military Department and Washington National Guard is absolutely operating at the top of its game right now and ready to meet the task.”