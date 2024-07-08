Washington National Guard, Malaysian Armed Forces wrap up Bersama Warrior 2024

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, Director of the Joint Staff, Washington National Guard and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, Director of the Joint Staff, Washington National Guard and Brig. Gen. Brig Jen Datuk Mohd Zaini Hj Hashim, Malaysian Armed Forces shake hands while exchanging gifts during the closing ceremony of Bersama Warrior 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

After two weeks consisting of a command post exercise and strengthening relationships, Bersama Warrior 2024 wrapped up during a closing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 15, 2024. Brig. Gen Michael Ake, land component commander, Washington Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, director of the joint staff, Washington National Guard and Brig. Gen. Brig Jen Datuk Mohd Zaini Hj Hashim, Malaysian Armed Forces, officiated the ceremony.



Bersama Warrior is an annual joint, bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year included a staff exercise that provided a joint and bilateral venue that emphasized on security cooperation and capacity building of partner nations, contributing to the overall security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.



“The take away I would like to see coming out of Bersama Warrior 24 is that we show a continued tradition of building meaningful partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and show that we are a partner that can be relied upon and that we are going to be there for our partners in the future,” said Borchers.



More than 40 American service members from the Washington National Guard comprised the primary training audience for Bersama Warrior. Since signing a formal partnership through the National Guard Bureau-sponsored State Partnership Program in August 2017, the Washington National Guard and Malaysian Armed Forces have participated in subject matter expert exchanges and exercises like Bersama Warrior.



“Due to extensive scheduling challenges, the execution of Bersama Warrior this year reflected perhaps even more than usual the deep commitment felt by both the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard toward their relationship,” said Col. Jim Perrin, exercise planner with Joint Force Headquarters. “Together, the combined task force demonstrated the continued value of building multinational teams, achieving shared understanding of complex problems, and enhancing interoperability while arriving at dynamic solutions.”