The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, (1st CAB) cased their colors, and the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, (1st ACB) uncased theirs during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Powidz, Poland, July 10, 2023.



The 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, also transferred authority with the 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade during this ceremony.



The ceremony signified the official transfer of the mission to “Assure and Deter” from 1st CAB to 1st ACB.



1st CAB soldiers have spent the last nine months spread across Europe assuring NATO Allies and deterring adversaries. This was done by executing multinational training with our NATO allies and partners across Europe’s eastern flank.



“You trained hard and increased your readiness while also improving the training readiness of our teammates,” said Col. Chad P. Corrigan, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “I’m proud and you should be proud as well.”

1st CAB Soldiers arrived in Europe in October 2023, and occupied locations in 5 different NATO countries. They performed missions in over 10 countries throughout their rotation, including Poland, Romania, Italy, Latvia, Germany, Finland, Greece, Belgium, and many more.



“You owned the mission and fought to train, even during the harsh winter weather,” said Col. Corrigan. “Our mission was to “assure and deter” and we accomplished that mission.”



Throughout the rotation, 1st CAB provided critical aviation support and executed realistic and challenging training. 1st CAB participated in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command DEFENDER 24 series, aerial gunneries, VIP missions, and engagements with local European communities

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 02:20 Story ID: 475892 Location: PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Infantry Division’s 1CAB conducts 'Transfer of Authority' ceremony in Europe, by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.