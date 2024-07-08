George Washington Strike Group completes Southern Seas 2024

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2024) – George Washington Carrier Strike Group completed Southern Seas 2024 after successfully circumnavigating the continent of South America July 4.



Southern Seas 2024 was part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, and reflects the United States’ continued commitment to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas, as well as an opportunity to increase interoperability with partner nation maritime forces.



Participating nations included Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and the United States.



“This Southern Seas 2024 deployment required extensive planning and communication from our team, embarked international staff and participating Southern Seas countries, and I am extremely proud of our ability to work together in the planning and executing of this mission,” said Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. “As a result of Southern Seas, we were able to build stronger relationships within the region, and share knowledge and expertise through subject matter exchanges. We are now better equipped to collaborate on contingencies often requiring multinational responses.”



While operating in the region, Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN73) with embarked CSG-10 and elements of Carrier Air Wing 7, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Sampson (102), the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthal (T-AO-189), and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) conducted event-driven scenarios, supported multinational maritime engagements, large-scale combined exercises, cross-deck operations, and subject matter expert exchanges with participating partner nations’ maritime forces to exercise interoperability across multiple domains.



“The participation of George Washington and supporting commands in Southern Seas 2024 demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining unity, security, and stability in the region,” said Capt. Tim Waits, George Washington commanding officer. “What we have accomplished enhanced interoperability in addition to mutual trust and understanding. My crew demonstrated the ability to work with partner nations toward a common goal. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work as a team.”



Senior Officers from 11 partner nations, along with professors from the U.S. Naval War College and personnel assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 40 embarked George Washington to conduct detailed operational planning in support of operations at sea. The embarked international staff included Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The embarked international staff were a new and amazing feature of Southern Seas 2024. It was my privilege to lead this group of 29 joint, multinational officers as they integrated with the strike group, the air wing, and the carrier crew itself in planning and executing over 30 bilateral exercises across six countries,” said Cmdr. Michael L. Stampfler, foreign area officer lead for the Embarked International Staff. “From exchanging patches and coins with the crew on the mess decks to weekly fireside chats with the strike group commander, this team got the full U.S. Navy experience and built lasting relationships on many levels.”



George Washington also hosted distinguished visitor events including formal receptions in Brazil and Peru; and welcomed senior military and civilians aboard to tour the ship, meet with senior leaders and engage with Sailors.

The GWCSG transited the Strait of Magellan, and made port calls in Brazil and Peru where Sailors participated in onboard distinguished visitor receptions, community relation projects, and morale, welfare and recreation events ashore.



George Washington’s embarked air wing consists of the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116, "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

