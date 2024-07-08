New commander takes helm of 316th Mission Support Group

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Mindy A. P. Davitch assumed command of the 316th Mission Support Group during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Tuesday.



Davitch, who previously served as the chief of staff to the director of manpower and personnel, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., brings extensive leadership experience to her new role. She previously served across various operational and staff assignments, including the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the United States Northern Command.



As commander, Davitch will lead the group’s installation and combat support services, including logistics, force support, engineering and contracting. She will manage more than 1,500 members and assets valued at $5.2 billion, including 868 buildings and 7,465 acres of land, essential for the operation of Joint Base Andrews and its tenant units.



During the ceremony, Davitch emphasized the importance of the group's mission, particularly in supporting Air Force District of Washington’s strategic goals and ensuring Joint Base Andrews’ operational readiness. She highlighted her commitment to maintaining the high standards of excellence that have defined the group’s legacy.



"At the heart of our success are the men and women who provide unwavering support to our military and civilian personnel," Davitch said. "Your reputation as the cornerstone of AFDW’s collective success extends far beyond these base gates. Standing with you is not just a privilege, but a profound honor."



Outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Nate Somers, reflected on his tenure and expressed confidence in Davitch's leadership, acknowledging her experience and capability to lead the group forward.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, presided over the ceremony and praised both Davitch and her predecessor for their dedication and service. Oh noted that under Davitch’s leadership, the 316 MSG is well positioned to continue its critical role in national defense and community support.



The ceremony was attended by service members and civilians, including senior military officials and local community leaders. Their presence underscored the vital importance of the 316th MSG's mission to both the base and the broader National Capital Region, reflecting the group's significant impact on military and civilian operations alike.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 14:51 Story ID: 475869 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander takes helm of 316th Mission Support Group, by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.