Unlocking the mysteries of Spiro Mounds

Photo By Stacey Reese | Kai Marron and Blaire Smith, students from the University of Oklahoma's anthropology...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Kai Marron and Blaire Smith, students from the University of Oklahoma's anthropology field school, sift through soil from a recent dig at Spiro Mounds in Eastern Oklahoma. Researchers carefully wash and sift the samples, allowing them to extract invaluable clues such as plant remains, seeds, and charcoal fragments suitable for carbon dating. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — Spiro Mounds is a significant archaeological site in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, managed under the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' archaeology mission.



Under a permit from Tulsa District and in coordination with the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes (Wichita, Keechi, Waco, & Tawakonie), University of Oklahoma students conducted research this summer at the site under the guidance of faculty from the university's anthropology field school.



"Before breaking ground, we used remote sensing equipment to identify potential structures," said Scott W. Hammerstedt, senior researcher at Oklahoma Archaeological Survey.



"This non-invasive technique helped the team identify three potential places where there could have been site structures," said Hammerstedt.



The team, comprised mainly of undergraduate students from the anthropology department at OU, meticulously collects soil samples from each layer excavated, providing a record of the site's history.



Researchers carefully wash and sift the samples, allowing them to extract invaluable clues such as plant remains, seeds, and charcoal fragments suitable for carbon dating.



"Excavating at Spiro Mounds presents challenges," said Hammerstedt.



Due to the nearby dam, the water table in the area is artificially high, causing water to seep up through the ground. When exposed to sunlight, this water-baked soil hardens into a concrete-like substance, complicating excavation efforts.



Over the past decade, approximately 1,100 bags of artifacts have been cataloged and stored at the site. Each one is labeled with a unique identifier, detailing the specific location within Spiro Mounds where it was unearthed.



"Many people believe many people lived at Spiro full time," said Hammerstedt. "However, it is more likely this was more of a pilgrimage site."



The main goal of the excavation is to answer a simple question: What was everyday life like at Spiro? Researchers can piece together a comprehensive picture of the people who once inhabited this site by studying artifacts and architecture.



"It is the responsibility of Tulsa District to protect Spiro Mounds and other archaeological sites under federal laws such as the Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990," said Jacqueline Rodgers, Tulsa District Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act specialist.



"Once a site has been damaged or looted, that information is gone forever. It is important to ensure these irreplaceable cultural resources exist for future generations so we can continue to answer questions about the past," said Rodgers.