U.S. Navy Skillbridge Program: A Triple Win

(March 18, 2024) GOLDEN, Colo. - Electronics Technician, Nuclear, Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Porras' transition from Navy service to civilian sector success showcases the effectiveness of the U.S. Navy Skillbridge Program. This program is crucial for service members seeking to leverage their military training and mentorship into highly transferable skills for the civilian workforce. Porras' experience underscores the benefits for both veterans and employers, highlighting the importance of supporting programs that facilitate seamless transitions and strengthen partnerships between the military and industry.



Throughout his naval career, Porras honed critical skills such as discipline, leadership and adaptability which laid the groundwork for his later achievements. The structured training programs within the Navy equipped him with a solid work ethic and a commitment to excellence, qualities that seamlessly translated into the civilian environment.



“I've always had a passion for understanding how things work. Whether troubleshooting equipment in a nuclear plant or working on cutting-edge electric vehicles I’m working on now, the hands-on training I received has given me a rock-solid foundation that I rely on daily,” said Porras. “It's amazing to see how the same principles apply across so many different fields and I'm constantly learning new things and discovering new challenges to tackle.”



Moreover, the Navy's focus on continuous learning and professional development significantly influenced Porras’ decision to pursue a Skillbridge program through the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The military's culture of fostering growth and adaptability motivated him to explore opportunities beyond his comfort zone, leading to a successful transition into a new industry.



Additionally, the Navy's commitment to mentorship was a cornerstone of Porras’ journey. He received valuable guidance and support from senior personnel from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain, who shared insights and advice on navigating the transition process. This mentorship, combined with the Navy's emphasis on teamwork and collaboration, instilled in Porras the importance of building strong relationships—skills he leveraged during his Skillbridge internship and subsequent civilian career.



“The Skillbridge program is a win-win-win, not just for the separating service member, but also for the military and the employer. The service member gets real-world training and work experience to try out a new career field with little risk to the intern or the employer,” said Keith Davidson, researcher and supervisor at NREL. “Skillbridge is a fantastic workforce development program for the military; it bridges the transitioning service member from the end of their service to the start of their civilian careers and affords opportunities to strengthen partnerships with industry while allowing the service member to serve as an ambassador for the military.”



In essence, Porras’ success story was not just about the skills gained during the Skillbridge program but also about how the Navy's training, values and support set the stage for a seamless and prosperous transition into civilian life. His achievement stood as a testament to the Navy's role in cultivating well-rounded individuals capable of thriving in diverse professional environments.



“At NREL, I have been very vocal that I feel the lab would be well-served by hiring more veterans and our experience with Jose proves that the Skillbridge program is a fantastic way to do that,” said Davidson.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

