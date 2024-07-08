Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Story by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Joint Base San Antonio community celebrated the hard work of its 2023 volunteers during an award ceremony April 17, 2024, at the Fort Sam Houston Theater.

    Awards were presented by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army); Rear Adm. Walter D. Bradford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command; and Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, commander, JBSA and 502nd Air Base Wing.

    Volunteers recognized were:

    Outstanding Active Duty Service Member Volunteer of the Year – U.S. Army Cpl. Johnny Guidry
    Outstanding Family Member Volunteer of the Year – Sarah Krell
    Outstanding Retiree Volunteer of the Year – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Marvin
    Civilian Volunteer of the Year – Preston Wall
    Youth Volunteers of the Year – Leandra Garcia and Avery Alexander
    Outstanding Family Volunteer of the Year – The Alexander Family
    Volunteer of the Year (Small Group) – Delta Detachment, Brooke Army Medical Center
    Volunteer of the Year (Large Group) – 1st Class Petty Officer Association, METC
    President’s Volunteer Service Award – Numerous recipients
    The Volunteer Excellence Award recipients were Jon William Wilt and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hoffman
    The Presidential Service Lifetime Volunteer Award was presented to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gilberto Perez.
    The value of volunteer service, according to the independent sector, is $31.80 per hour. In 2023, JBSA tracked 187,726 volunteer hours, resulting in a total volunteer contribution equivalent to nearly $6 million.

    The recorded livestream of the ceremony may be found on the JBSA Facebook page.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024
    Story ID: 475847
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
