JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers

The Joint Base San Antonio community celebrated the hard work of its 2023 volunteers during an award ceremony April 17, 2024, at the Fort Sam Houston Theater.



Awards were presented by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army); Rear Adm. Walter D. Bradford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command; and Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, commander, JBSA and 502nd Air Base Wing.



Volunteers recognized were:



Outstanding Active Duty Service Member Volunteer of the Year – U.S. Army Cpl. Johnny Guidry

Outstanding Family Member Volunteer of the Year – Sarah Krell

Outstanding Retiree Volunteer of the Year – Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Marvin

Civilian Volunteer of the Year – Preston Wall

Youth Volunteers of the Year – Leandra Garcia and Avery Alexander

Outstanding Family Volunteer of the Year – The Alexander Family

Volunteer of the Year (Small Group) – Delta Detachment, Brooke Army Medical Center

Volunteer of the Year (Large Group) – 1st Class Petty Officer Association, METC

President’s Volunteer Service Award – Numerous recipients

The Volunteer Excellence Award recipients were Jon William Wilt and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hoffman

The Presidential Service Lifetime Volunteer Award was presented to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gilberto Perez.

The value of volunteer service, according to the independent sector, is $31.80 per hour. In 2023, JBSA tracked 187,726 volunteer hours, resulting in a total volunteer contribution equivalent to nearly $6 million.



The recorded livestream of the ceremony may be found on the JBSA Facebook page.

