Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers

    JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Alexander Family receives the Outstanding Family Volunteer of the Year award from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), at the Joint Base San Antonio 2023 Volunteer awards ceremony, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kara Carrier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8521298
    VIRIN: 240417-F-IW100-3774
    Resolution: 1732x1154
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT