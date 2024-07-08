JBSA recognizes exceptional volunteers

The Alexander Family receives the Outstanding Family Volunteer of the Year award from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), at the Joint Base San Antonio 2023 Volunteer awards ceremony, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kara Carrier)

