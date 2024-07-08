ONR Global Names Dr. Marcus Tepaske as New Technical Director

By Cherish T. Gilmore, Office of Naval Research



ARLINGTON, Va.—The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global has promoted Dr. Marcus Tepaske to the role of Technical Director, where he will lead experts in finding cutting-edge technologies and solutions and getting them into the hands of Sailors and Marines.



Tepaske, who officially started in his new position on July 1, previously served as an ONR Global science director in Singapore from 2022 to 2024.



“Dr. Tepaske brings a wealth of experience and expertise in fostering international research collaborations in emerging science and technology for our future fleet and force,” said ONR Global Commanding Officer Capt. Andy Berner. “With a strong background working at ONR, and a long history of building productive partnerships, he is poised to make even more significant contributions to our mission.”



ONR Global provides worldwide science and technology (S&T)-based solutions for current and future naval challenges. The command reaches out to the broad global technical community and the operational fleet to cultivate cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to bring the full range of possibilities to the Navy and Marine Corps.



Tepaske will lead more than 50 scientists, technologists and engineers with a physical presence on five continents, and bridge the gap between emerging science and technology and warfighters at home and abroad.



Tepaske’s prior tenure at ONR Global includes rotations as the director of Experimentation and Analysis, as well as science advisor to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Marine Corps Forces Command and II Marine Expeditionary Force. During those assignments, he made significant contributions to the ONR Global mission, including deployments to Afghanistan and aboard the USS BUSH CVN in support of naval science and technology.



Tepaske has extensive experience in both Navy and Marine Corps weapons system integration through his work as the ONR Fires Thruster deputy program manager and as the deputy program manager for the Navy’s Patrol Coastal Griffin Missile System.



Previously, Tepaske spent 10 years at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, working on a broad spectrum of technology development programs, some of which deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



Tepaske earned a Bachelor’s of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic and State University, and a Master’s of Engineering Management and Doctorate of Engineering from Old Dominion University.



Cherish T. Gilmore is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

