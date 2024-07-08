Dr. Marcus Tepaske, ONR Global Technical Director. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8519214
|VIRIN:
|240709-N-NO201-1001
|Resolution:
|480x600
|Size:
|70.43 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ONR Global Names Dr. Marcus Tepaske as New Technical Director, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ONR Global Names Dr. Marcus Tepaske as New Technical Director
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT