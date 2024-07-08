Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center prove Army Medicine is Army Strong

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Spc. Bryan Juarez, assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Spc. Bryan Juarez, assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, completes pull ups during the Freedom WOD Competition at the installation’s first ever Summer Jubilee, July 3. A WOD (workout of the day) is a functional fitness workout that combines several different activities to make the whole body stronger and may be adapted based on fitness level and goals. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center proved Army Medicine is Army Strong as they triumphed over other teams on Fort Leavenworth in a physically challenging Freedom WOD Competition during the installation’s first ever Summer Jubilee, July 3.



“You guys really crushed it,” said Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr., U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth commanding general. The general presented the Munson Soldiers with a certificate and congratulated them on their win.



A WOD (workout of the day) is a functional fitness workout that combines several different activities to make the whole body stronger and may be adapted based on fitness level and goals. During the Freedom WOD, 5-person teams from across the installation were pitted against one another to see which team could complete the workout first. It included two rounds each of a 274-meter row, 250 burpees, 125 pull-ups, 250 hand release push-ups, 150 calorie row, per team and 25 broad jumps and 30 lunges per person.



Each WOD activity was related to a specific event in the nation’s history. For example, 274 meters was selected for the row because it represented the distance that General George Washington traveled across the Delaware River in 1776 in a surprise attack against the Hessian forces in Trenton, New Jersey. The 250 hand release pushups were in honor of the service members who made their way up Omaha Beach, December 6, 1944 during Operation Overlord.



Team Munson took the lead early on and finished the Freedom WOD in one hour and 12 minutes. Seven minutes ahead of their next closest competitor.



“I’m really proud of the team. Spirits were high. It felt awesome,” said Physical Therapy Specialist and Freedom WOD Competitor Staff Sgt. Alexander Hatchett, noncommissioned officer in charge of Munson’s rehabilitation clinic.



He works with patients daily to treat and rehabilitate a variety of injuries and illness patients may experience to decrease their pain and promote a physically fit lifestyle.



Hatchett said that while WODs are a great way to train, Soldiers should speak with their unit’s Holistic Health and Fitness Team or fitness leader about getting started.



“These types of workouts have a wide variety of targets for different fitness levels making them popular across the military where physical fitness is a key attribute. I would definitely say for those wanting to get into the cross fit community, that particular Freedom WOD is not something that you want to start off with. It was pretty grueling,” Hatchett said.



He said that a good starting point is to learn the movements first.



“If you are looking to get into that type of workout, please learn the movements first. Proper technique will help prevent injury,” stressed Hatchett.



He and his fellow Munson team members, 1st Lt. Trent McPherson, Cpl. Milton Cadiz, Spc. Bryan Juarez and Spc. Jesse Martindale worked hard. They now have something to add to Munson’s trophy case and a title to carry for the year.



“It feels great to bring the title to Munson,” said McPherson, “We were a good team. We put out a good team effort to pull it through.”



Munson Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Major. Jason Trevino said the win is a great source of pride around the health center.



“In the Army, physical fitness is part of a Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency and helps ensure they are mission ready. We are extremely proud of how well our team performed. They have set the standard,” said Trevino.