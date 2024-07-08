Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center prove Army Medicine is Army Strong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center proved Army Medicine is Army Strong as they triumphed over other teams on Fort Leavenworth in a physically challenging Freedom WOD Competition during the installation’s first ever Summer Jubilee, July 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930066
    VIRIN: 240703-O-OT285-7433
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110430280
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center prove Army Medicine is Army Strong, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center prove Army Medicine is Army Strong

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Physical training

    Recreation

    Health and wellness

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    DOD
    ARMY
    MEDCOM
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT