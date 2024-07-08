USO Center unveiled aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO — Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and United Service Organizations (USO) leadership hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new USO center aboard the ship, July 8.



The USO center, located in the Command Religious Ministries Department spaces, includes a redesigned lounge, updated theater, a new library, as well as a dedicated video gaming room.



“The Abraham Lincoln leadership is squarely focused on taking care of, and developing the Sailors and Marines trusted under our care.” said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln. “It is absolutely fitting that we provide our Lincoln Nation Sailors and Marines a suitable space to truly unwind. Enabling a work-life balance while underway is critical to managing the day-to-day stress involved in our line of work.”



The new USO center will allow Sailors to experience many of the same amenities provided at a land-based USO center and experience an environment of relaxation and support morale and decrease deployment-related stressors.



"Having space onboard an aircraft carrier, especially the new USO center, is critically important," said Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces. "Quality of Service is the combination of quality of life and quality of work. Our Navy's fully ready combat force deserves strong Quality of Service. I appreciate how the USO center is focused on treating our Sailors well - we all know that Sailors do hard work underway, they are dedicated to something greater than themselves, and they need to be treated right."



The USO center is maintained and operated by the Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD) while out to sea, with ongoing remote support from the USO. All aircraft carriers throughout the Navy have a department of chaplains embarked to assist service members in promoting and maintaining their spiritual, emotional and mental health.



“As a chaplain my purpose is to build up the spiritual readiness of our team, namely the strength of spirit that enables warfighters to accomplish the mission with honor. To that end, with the USO’s support, I hope that Sailors find these newly renovated spaces more comfortable and better tailored toward their wants and needs,” said Cmdr. Chaplain Bryan Davenport, head of Command Religious Ministries Department. “This is an ideal place to de-stress and unwind; using the Wi-Fi, playing video games, doing school work, connecting with friends and family, grabbing a snack, or just enjoying a break from work routines. It is a place to experience a bit of an off-ship feel even while we’re underway.”



The USO previously opened centers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Amphibious Command Ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).



“The USO’s mission is to strengthen the wellbeing of the service members that serve our country, along with their families,” said Christopher Plamp, Chief Operating Officer of the USO. “This is not just a USO center, this is our commitment to this aircraft carrier and to the Navy that we are here to support you no matter where the mission takes you. As such, this is the start of a long relationship with Abraham Lincoln and I couldn’t be happier to opening this center.”



Since 1941, the USO has supported the men and women in the U.S. military and their families, offering hospitality, tours, and specialized programs. The opening of this USO center extends the reach of the USO’s hospitality and continues their mission of supporting service members throughout their service, whether that be on land or at sea.



Abraham Lincoln, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 18:44 Story ID: 475714 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 45 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Center unveiled aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, by PO3 Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.