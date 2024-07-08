Abraham Lincoln hosts USO ribbon cutting ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240708-N-PV534-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2024) Sailors and United Services Organization (USO) Center representatives participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the USO center on the flight deck of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)