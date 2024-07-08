Abraham Lincoln hosts USO ribbon cutting ceremony

240708-N-PV534-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2024) Sailors and United Services Organization (USO) Center representatives participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the USO center on the flight deck of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)
|07.08.2024
|07.08.2024 19:36
|B-Roll
|930037
|240708-N-PV534-1001
|DOD_110429716
|00:02:31
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|4
USO Center unveiled aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
