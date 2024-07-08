Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts USO ribbon cutting ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240708-N-PV534-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2024) Sailors and United Services Organization (USO) Center representatives participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the USO center on the flight deck of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930037
    VIRIN: 240708-N-PV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429716
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts USO ribbon cutting ceremony, by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO Center unveiled aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

    US NAVY
    CVN 72
    SHALL NOT PERISH

