Chickamauga Lock to temporarily close for underwater repairs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (July 8, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has announced intermittent temporary closures of Chickamauga Lock between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from July 15-19, 2024.

No closure during this time will exceed four hours, and any overnight lockages will be finished by 7:00 a.m.

During the closures, divers will be performing grouting work on the new nose pier. The pier is close to the intake valves for the existing lock. This outage will ensure the divers can work safely and the placement of materials will not be impacted by flows resulting from filling the lock.

No impacts to future operations of the current lock are expected following the completion of this work.

The Nashville District advises all boaters and recreational users to plan accordingly and use alternative sites during these temporary closures.

While this closure may cause inconvenience, it is crucial for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the lock infrastructure. The Nashville District thanks the public for their understanding and patience.

