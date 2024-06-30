USS Ronald Reagan’s Retail Services Receive Excellence Award

The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were selected to receive the 2024 Retail Services Excellence award, sponsored by the Naval Exchange Command’s (NEXCOM) June 2024. This award recognizes the outstanding performance of the special retail services provided aboard Ronald Reagan.

“This award is a direct reflection of all of the hard work, teamwork, and dedication from the entire department of retail services specialists working on this ship towards a common goal,” said Cmdr. Jacob Prentiss, supply officer. “This award comes from NEXCOM and highlights the service of excellence from our retail service specialist on the ship”.

This year’s award was unique compared to previous winnings. The forward-deployed status of the ship means NEXCOM must plan out where and when to schedule evaluators to embark Ronald Reagan and evaluate its retail services.

“Out of the five times the Reagan has won this award, this is the only time the ship has won while away from the United States and its resources,” said Chief Retail Services Specialist Herbert Martinez, leading chief petty officer. “Being stationed in Japan, Ronald Reagan has to carefully plan out and correspond with NEXCOM on how to get the appropriate personnel aboard to evaluate the laundry, barbershop and store services on the ship.”

The retail services specialists aboard Ronald Reagan have taken charge of their roles and made it a point to complete each task given to them by their chain of command. Tasks such as conducting inventory, efficiently allocating merchandise to their storage locations and stocking the store prior to each opening, were completed with pride and an ability to adapt to the volatility of the forward-deployed lifestyle.

“I was most surprised by their overall adaptability and work ethic, seeing them work every day, despite the circumstances,” said Lt. j.g. Brant Larson, sales officer. “It’s a lot for each Sailor to provide what the supply department does, but these Sailors have taken charge of their spaces and responsibility for their duties.”

Customer service is the backbone of the RS rating. Each Sailor must do their part to make sure customers are satisfied with both the merchandise available and the customer service provided by each retail services specialist. The level of professionalism and care exhibited by each Sailor created an exceptional and productive working environment.

“The Sailors do a great job taking charge and making sure all the processes run smoothly,” said Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Alexander Martinez, leading petty officer of the Flying Dutchman. “They have done a splendid job making sure to perform the proper procedures when it comes to breaking out material and merchandise and conducting themselves professionally when it comes to customer service.”

The retail services specialists aboard the ship have earned this award through grit, determination and trust that can only be found in the forward-deployed lifestyle. Ronald Reagan is always changing and improving throughout the years and the retail services specialists have adapted as well.

