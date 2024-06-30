Coast Guard rescues 3, still searching for 1 near Perry Power Plant in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — At 10:34 a.m., July 6, 2024, Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, N.Y., received a MADAY call on VHF-FM ch 16 producing a single 30 mile-long line of bearing off the Painesville, Ohio, RFF tower.



A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and a boat crew from Station Cleveland Harbor were launched to search.



At 11:34 a.m., the Air Station Detroit crew was diverted to assist in a separate person-in-the-water case in Lake Erie off Ashtabula. The Cleveland Harbor crew continued searching.



At 1:46 pm, watchstanders at Sector Eastern Great Lakes were notified by a local fire rescue boat crew that they had come across coolers and other debris floating in the water 1-2 nautical miles off the Perry Power Plant.



After refueling following the rescue they had diverted for, the Detroit crew returned to the search and rescued one responsive person from the water wearing a life jacket. The fire department boat crew rescued one responsive person from the water wearing a life jacket also. The Cleveland Harbor crew rescued a third person, who was unresponsive.



Following the three rescues, it was learned that there had been a fourth person in the water.



It is unknown if the missing person was wearing a life jacket and the cause is currently unknown.



A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fairport was launched to assist in the search, joining the Detroit air crew and local fire department. The Cleveland Harbor crew has been released from the search due to crew fatigue.



More information will be released as it becomes available.

