UPDATE: Coast Guard, State, local crews continue search for missing PIW

CLEVELAND — Coast Guard, State, and local crews continue to search for a missing man in the water off the Perry Power Plant in Lake Erie, July 6, 2024.



The three rescued persons, two male and one female were taken to separate area hospitals. The the man and woman who were responsive at the time of their rescue remain responsive. The man who was unresponsive was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The 23-foot vessel was found in the search area capsized and partially submerged just before 2 p.m., and was searched by divers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The cause is unknown.



The MH-65 helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit was relieved by a second MH-65 and crew also from Air Station Detroit at 5:15 p.m.



Searching are: Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Coast Guard Station Fairport, Lake County Fire Department,Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Lake County Sheriff’s Department.



There is no imagery or video currently available and information will continue to be released as it becomes available.



—USCG—

