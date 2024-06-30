Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UPDATE: Coast Guard, State, local crews continue search for missing PIW

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Yaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND — Coast Guard, State, and local crews continue to search for a missing man in the water off the Perry Power Plant in Lake Erie, July 6, 2024.

    The three rescued persons, two male and one female were taken to separate area hospitals. The the man and woman who were responsive at the time of their rescue remain responsive. The man who was unresponsive was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

    The 23-foot vessel was found in the search area capsized and partially submerged just before 2 p.m., and was searched by divers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The cause is unknown.

    The MH-65 helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit was relieved by a second MH-65 and crew also from Air Station Detroit at 5:15 p.m.

    Searching are: Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Coast Guard Station Fairport, Lake County Fire Department,Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

    There is no imagery or video currently available and information will continue to be released as it becomes available.

    —USCG—

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 18:47
    Story ID: 475642
    Location: OHIO, US
    Web Views: 117
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT