Juneteenth: 443rd EAS Celebrates Unity and Growth

IRAQ - U.S. Airmen from the 443rd Expeditionary Air Squadron (443rd EAS) gather to celebrate Juneteenth with games and music June 19, 2024, Iraq. The smell of barbecued meat fills the air, mingling with the sounds of casual conversation and laughter. Inside, Airmen team up to play cornhole, shoot pool, and eat food in celebration of the federal holiday. But before everyone begins to eat, a moment of silence is held to remember the lives of African Americans who suffered for their children’s freedom, and the sacrifices they made so that we live in a more tolerant nation.



Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that all enslaved people were free, over two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued. The day serves as both a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle for equality and justice, and a celebration of freedom. It holds deep significance not just for the African American community, but for the nation as a whole. The signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act June 17, 2021 was a historic step, acknowledging the painful history of slavery, and the ongoing push for civil rights. Senior Airman Deon Canady, an Airman from the 443 EAS Security Forces, had this to say about the holiday.



“June 19th is the day slavery ended, so today is the day where we come together and celebrate such a dark period coming to a close,” Canady said. “We should use days like this to become more educated about our ancestors and exactly what they had to sacrifice. It’s a day to appreciate what they accomplished.”



The festivities of the event were a testament to the spirit of Juneteenth. Airmen shared barbecue dishes, played music over the speakers, and held a cornhole and pool tournament. Events like this are crucial for commemorating the progress made and fostering a sense of community and belonging, especially when far from home. The Airmen at the event were happy meeting each other, smiling and greeting one another, building cohesion, and enjoying the festivities. Airman 1st Class Tiana Odums, an Airman from the 443 EAS Security Forces, made remarks about what she valued about events like this.



“New culture, new people. We’re more inclusive, more than we were back then,” Odums said. “Juneteenth is about celebrating the fact that slavery ended, and events like this help bring those feelings and conversations to the forefront.”



Celebrating Juneteenth is vital for America, as it honors its past, acknowledges the strides made towards racial justice, and reinforces the commitment to equality. By organizing these gatherings, 443 EAS not only strengthens their bonds but also keeps the spirit of Juneteenth alive, promoting awareness and education. Capt. Tony Alves, director of operations for 443rd EAS, had this to say about the event.



“I encourage everyone to take part in the activities, connect with one another, and reflect on what Juneteenth means to you personally,” Alves said. “It’s a day to celebrate our unity, to appreciate the diversity that makes our team so strong.”

