South Carolina Army National Guard wins U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard competes in the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, Mar. 10-16, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia. Soldiers competed against 227 service members and 51 teams, where they were evaluated on precision, time and skill as a team and indivdual. Team South Carolina Alpha is comprised of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Jordan, Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, Sgt. David Drummer and Sgt. Mack Williams who won the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team, Pistol Team, and placed third in Multi-Gun Team. Jordan won both individual U.S. Army Small Arms and Rifle, and place second in individual pistol. Williams won third place in U.S. Army Small Arms individual. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews)

FORT MOORE, Ga. – A team of South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers set their sights high and win the U.S. Army Small Arms championship at Fort Moore, March 10-16.



The annual competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit draws participants from active duty, reserve, Army and Air National Guard units across the nation. During the week-long event Soldiers are challenged in live-fire exercises with rifles and pistols, evaluating their speed and accuracy against 227 competitors and 51 teams. Team South Carolina Alpha walked away with the top spots across the entire Army.



“All Army is such a fantastic opportunity because of the diversity of competitors,” U.S. Army Sgt. David Drummer said. “Expanding the pool of Soldiers in which you can test your abilities against in a competitive environment is optimal for building well-rounded competitors.”



Team South Carolina Alpha is comprised of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Jordan, Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, Sgt. David Drummer and Sgt. Mack Williams.



“It takes four scores to win and every member of the team must show up and perform,” said Pritchett. “The Marksmanship Training Unit of South Carolina leans heavily on existing talent within the state.”



In April the Soldiers and their spouses, were invited to the South Carolina Statehouse and were recognized by the South Carolina Senate and met with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.



2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Championships (Overall):



1st Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)



U.S. Army Pistol Team Championships



1st Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)



U.S. Army Multi-gun Team Championships



3rd Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)



U.S. Army Individual Rifle Championships



1st Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)



U.S. Army Individual Pistol Championships



2nd Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)



U.S. Army Small Arms Individual Championships (Overall)



1st Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)



3rd Place - Sgt. Mack Williams (South Carolina National Guard)