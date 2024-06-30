Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina Army National Guard wins U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

    Photo By Sgt. Tim Andrews | U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard competes in the U.S. Army...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Story by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    FORT MOORE, Ga. – A team of South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers set their sights high and win the U.S. Army Small Arms championship at Fort Moore, March 10-16.

    The annual competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit draws participants from active duty, reserve, Army and Air National Guard units across the nation. During the week-long event Soldiers are challenged in live-fire exercises with rifles and pistols, evaluating their speed and accuracy against 227 competitors and 51 teams. Team South Carolina Alpha walked away with the top spots across the entire Army.

    “All Army is such a fantastic opportunity because of the diversity of competitors,” U.S. Army Sgt. David Drummer said. “Expanding the pool of Soldiers in which you can test your abilities against in a competitive environment is optimal for building well-rounded competitors.”

    Team South Carolina Alpha is comprised of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Jordan, Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, Sgt. David Drummer and Sgt. Mack Williams.

    “It takes four scores to win and every member of the team must show up and perform,” said Pritchett. “The Marksmanship Training Unit of South Carolina leans heavily on existing talent within the state.”

    In April the Soldiers and their spouses, were invited to the South Carolina Statehouse and were recognized by the South Carolina Senate and met with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

    2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Team Championships (Overall):

    1st Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)

    U.S. Army Pistol Team Championships

    1st Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)

    U.S. Army Multi-gun Team Championships

    3rd Place - South Carolina Alpha (National Guard)

    U.S. Army Individual Rifle Championships

    1st Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

    U.S. Army Individual Pistol Championships

    2nd Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

    U.S. Army Small Arms Individual Championships (Overall)

    1st Place - Staff Sgt. John Jordan (South Carolina National Guard)

    3rd Place - Sgt. Mack Williams (South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 15:09
    Story ID: 475597
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard wins U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    South Carolina House of Representatives recognize the South Carolina Army National Guard Marksmanship Training Unit
    South Carolina House of Representatives recognize the South Carolina Army National Guard Marksmanship Training Unit
    South Carolina House of Representatives recognize the South Carolina Army National Guard Marksmanship Training Unit
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship
    South Carolina Army National Guard competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    South Carolina

    National Guard Bureau

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT