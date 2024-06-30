Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

Photo By Cpl. Jade Venegas | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, right, outgoing commanding officer,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jade Venegas | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, right, outgoing commanding officer, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen, oncoming commanding officer, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), during the H&HS change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 3, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas) see less | View Image Page

[Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona] - July 3, 2024 marked a notable occasion for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) as Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes relinquished command to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.



The change of command ceremony, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility, emphasized Lt. Col. Hayes’s dedication to the squadron from 2022 to 2024. During his remarks, Lt. Col. Hayes, a Bellows Falls, Vermont native, gave accolades to the Marines and Sailors of H&HS, stating,



“The men and women of this squadron, right now, keep this installation running, but in future conflict, they’re going to be the ones back here protecting our families at the installation. They may be deployed somewhere operating a forward base or attached to a deployed unit and having to prove as Marines do throughout history that every Marine is a rifleman. And those men and women here in front of you, are exactly the ones who do that.”



After commissioning in 2005, Hayes held essential roles as a Marine Corps officer. From operating the AV-8B Harrier to filling various imperative instructor positions, he cultivated a skill set suited to take charge. Prior to taking command of H&HS, Hayes served as the MCAS Yuma Director of Operations.



With over 560 Marines and Sailors, 40 different functions on the air station and 94 operational specialties, H&HS plays a significant part in MCAS Yuma’s day to day operations. Responsibilities of the squadron include administrative support, formal military training, annual training and professional military education of all Marines and Sailors assigned to the command.



The oncoming commander, Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen, a Clayton, Ohio native, addressed his Marines, “I am here to work for you. I hope that I will be able to enable your successes, mentor, and coach. And I hope that I don’t let you down.”



“I am excited to be a part of team Guardians,” the newly appointed commanding officer of H&HS says, “you guys are warfighters that enable the warfighters of 1 MEF (Marine Expeditionary Force), the Marine Corps, the Joint Force, and the Coalition Force at the busiest airfield in the United States Marine Corps, if not arguably the DOD.”



H&HS will continue to make a difference and achieve their mission of ensuring the operability of MCAS Yuma and play a major role in support and training for the years to come.



For more information please visit: https://www.mcasyuma.marines.mil/