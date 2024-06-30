Partner nation medical professionals attend multinational medical symposium at RIMPAC 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford | Representatives from partner nations pose for a group photo following a medical...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford | Representatives from partner nations pose for a group photo following a medical symposium during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jul. 1. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford) see less | View Image Page

Medical professionals from the U.S. Navy and partner nations attending Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, attended a multinational medical symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30.



The symposium featured presenters from various medical specialties and a panel of senior medical professionals. The symposium was an opportunity for medical professionals from the 29 nations participating in this year’s RIMPAC to meet with one another and share best practices.



Cmdr. Daniel Hammer, director of the Naval Medical Center San Diego Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform, discussed creating a combat head and face trauma course using a diverse team of experts and the benefits that provided.



“So the vision is to augment capabilities and competence in each surgeon, and most importantly, inspire trust from our warfighters that they will receive exceptional care in the most demanding environments,” said Hammer. “And the mission is to generate a ready medical force to enhance warfighter survivability.”



Amarna Dekin, a Mexican Navy sailor, attended the symposium at Sharkey Theater to learn about how other nations practice medicine.



“I think learning about lots of procedures of other nationalities was the biggest thing I am taking back with me,” said Dekin. “In our institution, it will be easy for us to understand and apply those procedures in the future.”



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.