Partner nations attend medical symposium during RIMPAC 2024

Representatives from partner nations pose for a group photo following a medical symposium during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jul. 1. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

