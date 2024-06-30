LTC Terry Gambrel Takes Command of Yakima Training Center

YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, Washington -- U.S. Army Lt. Col. Terry Gambrel assumed duties as Garrison Commander of Yakima Training Center (YTC) from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Horn on Wednesday, July 3, during a change-of-command ceremony on the YTC parade field.

Gambrel previously served as a Special Operations Joint Task Force Planner at U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Gambrel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Studies from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, and is a graduate of the Command General Staff College at Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning Georgia. Gambrel also earned a master’s degree in information technology management from the Florida Institute of technology.

Gambrel’s career also includes multiple assignments at Special Operations Command South and the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), which included a deployment to Afghanistan.

Gambrel and his wife, Luanne, are raising three children, Bryan, Haley, and Terry.

Horn is transferring to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he will be an executive officer at the Combined Operations Center. He assumed command of YTC in June 2022, after serving at the Pentagon, supporting the Joint Staff’s Deputy Directorate for Special Operations and Counterterrorism.

YTC is a sub-garrison of Joint Base Lewis McChord and I Corps, the Army’s operational headquarters for the Indo-Pacific. YTC’s mission is to provide versatile training support and services to enable joint force readiness. It accomplishes its mission by facilitating realistic and relevant training with tailored installation services on sustainable training lands For more information about the command visit https://home.army.mil/yakima/?fbclid=IwAR2RF_d7Z33HSnvXqhJhcq-n3xjWdQS6MBg3AO3AyvksKFvR5e_qBMvaxrg.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:27 Story ID: 475568 Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US Hometown: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LTC Terry Gambrel Takes Command of Yakima Training Center, by Paul Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.