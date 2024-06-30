U.S. Army Lt. Col. Terry Gambrel assumed duties as Garrison Commander of Yakima Training Center (YTC) from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Horn on Wednesday, July 3, during a change-of-command ceremony on the YTC parade field.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929811
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-JE001-3620
|PIN:
|240703
|Filename:
|DOD_110425028
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yakima Training Center 2024 Change of Command, by Paul Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LTC Terry Gambrel Takes Command of Yakima Training Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT