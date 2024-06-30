Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yakima Training Center 2024 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Paul Noel 

    Yakima Training Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Terry Gambrel assumed duties as Garrison Commander of Yakima Training Center (YTC) from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Horn on Wednesday, July 3, during a change-of-command ceremony on the YTC parade field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929811
    VIRIN: 240703-A-JE001-3620
    PIN: 240703
    Filename: DOD_110425028
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yakima Training Center 2024 Change of Command, by Paul Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LTC Terry Gambrel Takes Command of Yakima Training Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yakima Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT