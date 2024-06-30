WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course conducts official initiation academic year for class of 2025.

Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates...... read more read more Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society. see less | View Image Page

WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates official initiation of class of 2025.



EVENT: International Flag Ceremony

DATE: Monday, July 8, 2024

TIME: 1:30 p.m.

LOCATION: WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Baltzel Ave., Fort Moore GA, 31905.



The International Flag Ceremony marks the academic beginning of Command and General Staff Officer Course. Countries participating present their national colors. It represents both a spirit of international cooperation and the vast breadth of knowledge brought by the students.

Class of 2025 will have representation from the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the USA. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Air Force; Marines; Army National Guard; Army Reserve; and the U.S. Army.



The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.