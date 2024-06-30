WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates official initiation of class of 2025.
EVENT: International Flag Ceremony
DATE: Monday, July 8, 2024
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Baltzel Ave., Fort Moore GA, 31905.
The International Flag Ceremony marks the academic beginning of Command and General Staff Officer Course. Countries participating present their national colors. It represents both a spirit of international cooperation and the vast breadth of knowledge brought by the students.
Class of 2025 will have representation from the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the USA. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Air Force; Marines; Army National Guard; Army Reserve; and the U.S. Army.
The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.
This work, WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course conducts official initiation academic year for class of 2025., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
