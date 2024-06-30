Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course conducts official initiation academic year for class of 2025.

    WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates official initiation of class of 2025.

    Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates official initiation of class of 2025.

    EVENT: International Flag Ceremony
    DATE: Monday, July 8, 2024
    TIME: 1:30 p.m.
    LOCATION: WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Baltzel Ave., Fort Moore GA, 31905.

    The International Flag Ceremony marks the academic beginning of Command and General Staff Officer Course. Countries participating present their national colors. It represents both a spirit of international cooperation and the vast breadth of knowledge brought by the students.
    Class of 2025 will have representation from the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the USA. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Air Force; Marines; Army National Guard; Army Reserve; and the U.S. Army.

    The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 15:05
    Story ID: 475558
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course conducts official initiation academic year for class of 2025., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates official initiation of class of 2025.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
    Army University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT