Washington Army National Guard Field-Feeding Teams: Honing Skills and Building Readiness

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 116th and the 941st Quartermaster Detachments Field-Feeding teams, Washington Army National Guard, prepare food in a field environment during familiarity training at Camp Dodge, Iowa, April 13-27, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

For more than 20 years, the Field-Feeding teams of the 116th and the 941st Quartermaster Detachments, have been whipping up food to sustain the soldiers of the Washington Army National Guard during drill weekends and annual training.



"The main thing we're doing is going out into the field and cooking for units." Explained Staff Sgt. Mia Cortez, Readiness and training Non-Commissioned Officer for the 116th and the 941st Quartermaster Detachment. "We also operate a dining facility (DFAC), so when units aren't in the field, we're here in DFAC cooking for them."



The teams comprise of cooks from across the state who've combined their shared experience and training to build a highly specialized organization to keep soldiers in the field fed.



"Our cooks come from other units with different capabilities; however, after merging into a field feeding team, we strive to cook in the field and train all our cooks to operate a mobile kitchen trailer (MKT). Said Cortez. This year, we are taking the time to brush up, learn, and become one team to make that happen."



In a short span of time, their team has developed the capability to support up to 30 units during a drill weekend. During an average drill, they feed an average of 500-600 soldiers daily.



The National Guard Bureau developed the concept of setting up a field feeding team. Before the teams were established, units had to find and request cooks from other companies to support them during drill weekends.



The cooks are now in a central location, making it much easier for companies to get the support they need to keep their soldiers fed. Unit supply specialists can use one stop to quickly request food support from the 116th and the 941st to ensure they have the meals they need to accomplish their mission.



One of the most fulfilling parts of operating a field feeding team is providing soldiers with a training environment that includes the satisfaction of a warm meal while they train to accomplish their mission.



"It's really neat to see the cooks come together, adapt, and be ready to provide better service to the Soldiers," said Cortez.



This is only the beginning for the Field Feeding Team. They're gearing up to conduct field training exercises in Camp Dodge to familiarize themselves with the equipment, expand their capabilities, and serve more soldiers throughout the state in the future.