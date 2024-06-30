Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Service Command recognizes ‘Best of the Best’ Navy Exchanges

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

    “Each year, the Navy Exchange Service Command recognizes those Navy Exchanges that have achieved service and operational superiority with the Bingham Award,” said Christopher Burns, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Operations. “To ensure we are in lock-step and always ready when needed, our NEX locations work closely with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. Because of that close working relationship, the Bingham Award is presented to both the base and the NEX. Congratulations to everyone who worked each and every day to support our warfighters, veterans and families!”

    NEXCOM’s 2023 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

    Sales over $50 million (Category 1)
    Winner: Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois
    Runner Up: U. S. Naval Base Guam

    Sales $26 - $50 million (Category 2)
    Winner: Naval Air Station Pensacola, Aviation Plaza, Florida
    Runner Up: Naval Base Coronado, California

    Sales $17 - $26 million (Category 3)
    Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    Runner Up: Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

    Sales $9 - $17 million (Category 4)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece
    Runner Up: Naval Hospital Guam

    Sales $4 - $9 million (Category 5)
    Winner: Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Naval Station Guam
    Runner Up: Naval Base San Diego

    Sales $2.5 - $4 million (Category 6)
    Winner: Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport/Naval
    Meteorology and Oceanography, Stennis Space Center,
    Mississippi
    Runner Up: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California

    Sales $1.4 - $2.5 million (Category 7)
    Winner: United States Merchant Marine Academy, New York
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida

    Sales $700,000 - $1.4 million (Category 8)
    Winner: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity The New Sanno, Japan
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, U.S. Embassy Rome

    Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, Gaeta
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana

    Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.

