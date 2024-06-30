Navy Exchange Service Command recognizes ‘Best of the Best’ Navy Exchanges

The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.
“Each year, the Navy Exchange Service Command recognizes those Navy Exchanges that have achieved service and operational superiority with the Bingham Award,” said Christopher Burns, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Operations. “To ensure we are in lock-step and always ready when needed, our NEX locations work closely with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. Because of that close working relationship, the Bingham Award is presented to both the base and the NEX. Congratulations to everyone who worked each and every day to support our warfighters, veterans and families!”
NEXCOM’s 2023 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:
Sales over $50 million (Category 1)
Winner: Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois
Runner Up: U. S. Naval Base Guam
Sales $26 - $50 million (Category 2)
Winner: Naval Air Station Pensacola, Aviation Plaza, Florida
Runner Up: Naval Base Coronado, California
Sales $17 - $26 million (Category 3)
Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
Runner Up: Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina
Sales $9 - $17 million (Category 4)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece
Runner Up: Naval Hospital Guam
Sales $4 - $9 million (Category 5)
Winner: Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Naval Station Guam
Runner Up: Naval Base San Diego
Sales $2.5 - $4 million (Category 6)
Winner: Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport/Naval
Meteorology and Oceanography, Stennis Space Center,
Mississippi
Runner Up: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California
Sales $1.4 - $2.5 million (Category 7)
Winner: United States Merchant Marine Academy, New York
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida
Sales $700,000 - $1.4 million (Category 8)
Winner: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity The New Sanno, Japan
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, U.S. Embassy Rome
Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, Gaeta
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana
Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.
