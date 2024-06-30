Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Staff Place Independence Day Flags at Naval Cemetery

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    In recognition of Independence Day, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff placed American flags on 880 graves located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex (NSA HR-PA) Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery, July 3. The grave site is laid out in four quadrants forming a Greek cross, and the earliest marked grave is that of George Butler, a Sailor who fell to his death in an accident aboard the USS Constitution, Aug. 1, 1838. The cemetery's burials represent not only American dead, but also individuals from Brazil, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Russia Spain, Sweden, and Germany are buried here.
    NMCP is a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, and its Branch and TRICARE Prime Health Clinics in the Tidewater area provide medical care for warfighters, veterans, and their families. Additionally, the medical center is a premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the United States’ oldest, continuously operating military hospital. NMCP supports pioneering research and teaching programs to prepare new doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and hospital corpsmen for combat operations and public health crises.

