Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Staff Place Independence Day Flags at Naval Cemetery

In recognition of Independence Day, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff placed American flags on 880 graves located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex (NSA HR-PA) Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery, July 3. The grave site is laid out in four quadrants forming a Greek cross, and the earliest marked grave is that of George Butler, a Sailor who fell to his death in an accident aboard the USS Constitution, Aug. 1, 1838. The cemetery's burials represent not only American dead, but also individuals from Brazil, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Russia Spain, Sweden, and Germany are buried here.

