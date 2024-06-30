Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Staff Place Independence Day Flags at Naval Cemetery [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Staff Place Independence Day Flags at Naval Cemetery

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    In recognition of Independence Day, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff placed American flags on 880 graves located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex (NSA HR-PA) Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery, July 3. The grave site is laid out in four quadrants forming a Greek cross, and the earliest marked grave is that of George Butler, a Sailor who fell to his death in an accident aboard the USS Constitution, Aug. 1, 1838. The cemetery's burials represent not only American dead, but also individuals from Brazil, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Russia Spain, Sweden, and Germany are buried here.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8513217
    VIRIN: 240703-N-AO813-1049
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
