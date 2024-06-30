African Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes in Botswana

Photo By Cpl. Addysyn Tobar | Attendees of the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2024 pose for a group photo in...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Addysyn Tobar | Attendees of the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2024 pose for a group photo in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024. ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar) see less | View Image Page

Gaborone, Botswana – Senior military representatives from 34 countries met in Gaborone, Botswana for the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) to discuss security and partnership on the African continent, June 24-26.



The conference, co-hosted by the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command focused on critical security challenges facing the continent, and partnership to address those challenges.



U.S. Marine Corps. General Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, emphasized the importance of collaboration in his remarks: "Alongside the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I had the privilege to meet with Botswana’s President and Chief of Defence, in Gaborone. Our meaningful partnership with Botswana has sharpened our focus on mutual security concerns, with training and engagements serving as clear demonstrations of our collaboration."



"The African Chiefs of Defense Conference was an outstanding and informative event.” said Langley. “This year's conference provided a wealth of valuable information. Engaging with so many esteemed chiefs of defense has been enlightening and will significantly strengthen our collective security initiatives."



He also noted the historic nature of the conference being held for the first time on the African continent, since the first ACHOD in 2017. "This is the first time the African Chiefs of Defense Conference will be held on the continent, and I am proud to co-host this year's event with the Botswana Defence Force," said Langley.



AFRICOM leadership held over 70 meetings, bilateral engagements and touch points with military representatives from across the African continent. In addition, leadership conducted eight press engagements, interacting with over 150 journalists from across the globe. These engagements provided an opportunity to further discuss the conference's outcomes, regional security challenges, and the commitment of international partners to supporting African nations in their security efforts.



Right after the conference, Langley took the opportunity to observe and be briefed on what USAID programs are doing in Botswana, underscoring the importance of humanitarian aid and development alongside security cooperation. He noted the impactful contributions of these programs to the local community, reinforcing the holistic approach to regional stability.



Langley also participated in a significant ceremony marking the transfer of a C-130 military aircraft to the Botswana Defence Force. This event symbolized the deepening partnership between the United States and Botswana in enhancing the latter's military capabilities and operational readiness.



The conference underscored the importance of collective security efforts and laid a foundation for enhanced cooperation among African nations and international partners. The conference facilitated discussions on a wide range of regional security matters, fostering collaboration among nations across Africa and beyond.



Countries that attended included Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, United States of America, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.



The African Chiefs of Defense Conference serves as a premier forum for military leaders from across the African continent to convene, collaborate, and address pressing security challenges. Through dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership-building, the conference aims to foster regional stability and enhance collective security efforts.



U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands, and is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and crisis response on the African continent in support of U.S. interests and to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.



The conference highlights U.S. Africa Commands role in the U.S. Government's 3D approach, which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense collaboration to achieve national objectives.



