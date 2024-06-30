JMC’s Leykamm recognized as AMC Employee of the Quarter

Paul Leykamm has known military life since birth.



Leykamm’s father donned a Navy uniform for 30 years, then served as an Army Civilian for 32 years, and he was stationed at numerous locations around the globe.



Leykamm didn’t follow his exact footsteps, but he’s been assisting Soldiers for 19 years – four of which have been with the Joint Munitions Command – as a Quality Assurance Specialist (Ammunition Surveillance), and it’s something Leykamm takes great pride in doing.



“My father joined the QASAS program, and I joined as a QASAS before he retired,” Leykamm said. “I really enjoy being able to support Soldiers, and Warfighters. I am able to utilize all the experience I’ve acquired since joining the Department of Defense. In one capacity or another, in the office or in the field, I can help them, and I really enjoy it.



“I’m helping keep people safe out in the field and helping deliver quality ammunition,” Leykamm added. “I like being able to contribute.”



What Leykamm does for JMC, and the Army as a whole, makes a difference indeed, and he has influenced the way some things are done.



“Paul is among the command's finest,” said Mark Featherston, Chief of JMC’s Quality Assurance Division. “Paul has been instrumental to the JMC Quality Assurance team by developing the JMC Corrosion Prevention and Control (CPC) Program in accordance with Army Regulation AR 11-42, Army CPC Program and Department of the Army Pamphlet DA PAM 11-42, Army CPC Program.



“Corrosion prevention has a direct effect on JMC's core mission to maintain the readiness and reliability of ammunition stocks stored at JMC’s installations,” Featherston added. “Paul has been working closely with directorates and divisions within JMC to establish higher headquarters CPC reporting requirements, establish Fiscal Year 2024 Corrosion Funding, and update the Munitions History Program Magazine Inspection Module to better incorporate CPC findings.”



Army Materiel Command recently recognized Leykamm for his efforts, as he was named an AMC Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.



“I feel deeply honored with the recognition and humbled by it,” Leykamm said. “However, there are many folks and teammates who have helped me, and I give them credit. I wouldn’t have received this honor if it wasn’t for the collective efforts of them.”



Leykamm considers himself a lifelong learner, and his advice to fellow Civilian employees is on that topic.



“Never stop learning,” he said. “Learn as much as you can and all the aspects because it’s all worthwhile. There’s always something that you can learn. It’s all about personal development to help others.”



When Leykamm isn’t on the time clock, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their two young children.



“My hobby is really taking care of my family and traveling a bit,” Leykamm said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 08:06 Story ID: 475490 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC’s Leykamm recognized as AMC Employee of the Quarter, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.