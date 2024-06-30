Paul Leykamm, the Joint Munitions Command’s Quality Assurance Ammunition Surveillance program and compliance systems lead, was recently recognized by the Army Materiel Command as an AMC Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 08:07 Photo ID: 8513128 VIRIN: 240627-A-AO796-2185 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 469.28 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC’s Leykamm recognized as AMC Employee of the Quarter, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.