    JMC’s Leykamm recognized as AMC Employee of the Quarter

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Paul Leykamm, the Joint Munitions Command’s Quality Assurance Ammunition Surveillance program and compliance systems lead, was recently recognized by the Army Materiel Command as an AMC Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.

