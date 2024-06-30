U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District encourages public to celebrate Independence Day safely

Photo By Michael Davis | A family enjoys a day on the water at Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn., July...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | A family enjoys a day on the water at Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn., July 2, 2024. With increased water recreation as the Independence Day holiday approaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District urges the public to prioritize safety on all of it's 10 lakes within the Cumberland River Basin. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) - As the Independence Day holiday approaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is urging the public to prioritize safety. With increased outdoor activities and water recreation, it is vital to follow safety guidelines to help prevent accidents.



“For many, there’s no better place to celebrate our nation’s independence than at the lake,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “But with increased visitors, comes increased risk. We urge everyone to be mindful of their actions and keep safety top of mind while enjoying our beautiful lakes and recreational areas.”



Last year there were 17 tragic fatalities at Nashville District lakes, most of which were water-related. More than half of these involved boating/fishing.



To ensure a safe experience over the holiday and throughout the year, the Corps urges visitors to practice the following public safety tips:



Wear your life jacket

- 90% of drowning victims at USACE lakes and rivers were not wearing life jackets

- Drowning is the nation’s second leading cause of accidental death

- Many people overestimate their swimming ability and swim beyond their limits



Leave your fireworks at home

- City or county fireworks displays occur at many lakes and nearby communities for your enjoyment

- Fireworks are not allowed at USACE land or waters

- Use of fireworks increases the risk of wildfires during dry conditions

- Misuse of fireworks could result in personal injury



Beat the heat

- Take frequent breaks during your outdoor activities

- Wear sunscreen for skin protection

- Stay hydrated with water and non-caffeinated beverages

- Avoid excessive alcohol; alcohol and drugs contribute to 20% of all boating fatalities



Pay attention while boating

- Inattentive boating is the leading cause of boating accidents

- Obey all established navigation rules

- Be a defensive boater

- Pay attention to and follow all regulatory buoys and be aware of lake conditions



“The fourth of July is our busiest day of the year,” said John Poston, USACE ranger at Old Hickory Lake. “We will be patrolling and doing our best to remind people to be safe, to wear their life jackets, and to boat responsibly.”



Learn more water safety tips by visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram.



The Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries as well as Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky; Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee; and Dale Hollow Lake in both Kentucky and Tennessee, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.



