Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offering ‘Monster’ Prize in Ultimate Toy Hauler Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving one lucky military shopper the freedom of the open road in its Monster Energy Ultimate Toy Hauler sweepstakes.



Through Aug. 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older worldwide can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2024 Heartland T256 Torque Travel Trailer, a customized Ford F-150 Super Crew XLT pick-up truck, a Kawasaki Brute Force 300 all-terrain vehicle and a $10,000 American Express gift card—more than $145,000 in value.



Additionally, 100 runners-up will each receive a $50 Exchange gift card.



“The Exchange is thrilled to offer this ‘monster’ prize to a deserving member of the military community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The winner of this sweepstakes can ride in comfort and style on their next adventure.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Drawings will take place around Sept. 13. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



