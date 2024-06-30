Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh assumed command of the 316th Wing and installation during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Tuesday.



Oh, who previously served as the 374th Operations Group commander at Yokota Air Base, Japan, shared his gratitude and commitment to his new role.



“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the ranks alongside the outstanding Airmen of the 316th Wing,” Oh said to the gathered crowd. “I know that command is a privilege, and I hope to do right by all those that I have the honor to serve with under my command.”



In his new role, Oh leads the 316th Wing’s security, personnel, contracting, finance, medical and infrastructure support for five wings, three headquarters, over 80 tenant organizations and tens of thousands of personnel in the National Capital Region and around the world.



The 316th Wing supports contingency operations in our nation’s capital with immediate response rotary-wing assets. The wing also provides security for the world’s highest visibility flight line, supporting the President of the United States and other senior leaders.



The ceremony also included a change of responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. James M. Pope to Chief Master Sgt. Kevin W. Helms, who previously served as the 39th Air Base Wing command chief at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.



As the command chief, Helms is the senior enlisted leader who advises the commander on all enlisted force matters and on issues regarding the welfare, readiness, utilization, morale and quality of life for personnel across the installation.



Outgoing wing commander Col. Todd E. Randolph, who will next serve as the Air Force fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, reflected on his time at Joint Base Andrews.



“When people ask me what was most important for the mission success at Joint Base Andrews, I will always reply with: the team, the team, the team,” Randolph said.



The change of command is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority from one commanding officer to another. Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington commander, presided over the ceremony, transferring command from Randolph to Oh.



“The 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews are truly unique entities. They plan, prepare, execute and support some of our nation’s most critical missions and responsibilities every single day,” DeVoe said. “In doing so, the Airmen of the 316th Wing repeatedly demonstrate exceptional competence and professionalism day in and day out.”



The ceremony was attended by more than 600 service members and civilians, including senior military leaders, local community leaders and family members, underscoring the importance of the 316th Wing’s mission and its impact on the community and the National Capital Region.



“You represent the very best that our nation has to offer,” Oh said. “This is America’s Airfield ... you are America’s Airmen. I know you’ll be ready to respond, defend, support and provide care anytime, anywhere.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:24 Story ID: 475443 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander, by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.