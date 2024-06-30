369th Sustainment Brigade completes rotation

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson is the premier crucible training experience that prepares units to fight and win in complex environments. It’s where units like the 133rd Composite Supply Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade (Harlem Hellfighters) — who recently (June) conducted a rotation at Fort Johnson — come to learn, under extreme and intense conditions, the skills needed to successfully accomplish their mission.

Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, brigade sergeant major, New York Army National Guard, 369th Sustainment Brigade, said while training during their rotation, the 133rd have been able to perform their warfighting functions in a simulated combat environment.

“This has enabled their leaders to assess their readiness for real-world situations and enhance their overall combat effectiveness. The 222nd will arrive at JRTC later this summer. We hope, like the 133rd, they are able to perform their METL (mission essential task list) duties and enhance their readiness for future deployments,” Jones said.

It’s been a year since JRTC and Fort Johnson was renamed for Sgt. Henry Johnson, also a member of the New York National Guard 369th Infantry Regiment Harlem Hellfighters.

However, that historic connection between Fort Johnson’s present and the 369th’s past is connected by more than a name. In fact, that link will continue to be forged and strengthened every time a unit from their brigade comes to Fort Johnson to train in “the box” — Fort Johnson’s training area.

“The connection between Sgt. Johnson’s home unit and Fort Johnson displays the significance of the history of the 369th Regiment. The unit was not only recognized locally for their accomplishments, but also nationally and internationally. The renaming of Fort Johnson after a New York National Guard Soldier should instill pride in every Soldier wearing the 369th patch,” Jones said.

JRTC and Fort Johnson is where today’s Soldiers, including the 133rd and many other units from across the nation and the world, can learn to have the same fighting spirit as Johnson did as he fought unimaginable odds against German soldiers in World War I, which seems appropriate from an installation who’s motto is “Forging the Warrior Spirit.”

“The current 369th Sustainment Brigade is extremely proud that the Joint Readiness Training Center chose the name of one of our local heroes. Sgt. Henry Johnson is displayed in murals in our armory and training centers. He has a street named after him in our state’s capital. His story is well-known by most of our Soldiers. It is an honor to have an Army installation whose motto is “Forging the Warrior Spirit” named after one of our own local heroes whose warrior spirit is so well documented,” Jones said.

The Soldiers of the 133rd CSC who were on rotation at Fort Johnson not only understood and seemed to appreciate the difficult training, but also relished the connection between their home unit and Fort Johnson.

1st. Lt. Saul Rodriguez, 133rd CSC, company commander, said JRTC and Fort Johnson is a great environment to train in.

“It challenges the soldiers it stresses us out, it also forces an opportunity to do actual military occupational specialty training in a field environment that’s pretty realistic. It gives us an opportunity to challenge young Soldiers to take on leadership roles and really pull out the potential that they have,” Rodriguez said.

He said the history found in the 369th Sustainment Brigade, especially the part about Henry Johnson, is incredible.

“To come to an installation named after him and train is unreal and pretty awesome. Sgt. Pamela Renderos, 133rd CSC, said training like this is a good experience for the soldiers to understand what could happen in a real-world mission.

“We’ve had random chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training attacks and random attacks between here and the fueling point. They have been gaining that experience so they can understand what it is like if we were to go into combat and how to react.”

Pfc. Fred Castor, 133rd CSC, said the training was a new experience for him.

“I need the training, especially getting a taste of what a combat deployment might look like, if I want to be a future leader.”

Pfc. Oniel Gillespie, 133rd CSC, said the training was stressful at first because he wasn’t used to this environment.

“As I acclimated to it, I saw what we were doing was a simulation of what we would do on an actual deployment. I have learned a lot since being here.”

Pfc. Marc Ward, 133rd CSC, said training at Fort Johnson was uncomfortable, but it was the kind of discomfort that all soldiers should get used to.

“No matter what their MOS is, whether they are support or combat arms, the discomfort is just part of doing our jobs,” Ward said.

Even though the 369th is no longer an infantry unit, Ward said it’s great being part of the brigade’s living history through Johnson.

“It instills pride in us and gives us a sense of duty that we’re carrying on a legacy that I am proud to be part of,” Ward said.

Editor’s note — While on rotation, the Harlem Helfighters also stopped by the JRTC and Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office to take part in a podcast focusing on their history, the Sgt. Johnson connection and their experience training in a rotation. Find it at Youtube.com/@JRTCandFortJohnson.

