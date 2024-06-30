Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    369th Sustainment Brigade completes rotation [Image 3 of 3]

    369th Sustainment Brigade completes rotation

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    A 133rd Composite Supply Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers participate in a variety of training exercises during a June rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:26
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

