A 133rd Composite Supply Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers participate in a variety of training exercises during a June rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8511016
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-GH690-8164
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|235.2 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 369th Sustainment Brigade completes rotation [Image 3 of 3], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
369th Sustainment Brigade completes rotation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT