Runway repairs, deployment relocate Selfridge jets

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. — Residents near Selfridge Air National Guard Base will notice less air traffic this summer after approximately 350 Airmen assigned to the 127th Wing’s A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft mission deployed to an undisclosed location in late June. In addition, a runway repair project is scheduled to begin mid-July, further impacting local flight operations for approximately three months, dispersing the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft mission to Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, and Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, Gwinn.



Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Customs and Border Protection air missions will remain at Selfridge ANGB during the runway repair project.



The $9.8 million construction contract, awarded to Cadillac Asphalt, LLC, based in Canton, will remove and replace a nearly 20 acre area of existing asphalt at a depth of 6.25 inches, and complete structural repairs in three separate locations. The project is estimated to employ more than 100 construction workers over the duration.



After runway repairs are complete, the KC-135 will return to normal operations at Selfridge ANGB.



Comprised of approximately 1,500 personnel and flying both the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the KC-135 Stratotanker, the 127th Wing supports both the Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command by providing highly-skilled Airmen to missions domestically and overseas. The 127th Wing is the host unit at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which marks its 107th year of continuous military air operations in 2024.

