Remarks by Botswana President Masis during Opening Ceremony ACHOD 2024

Photo By Cpl. Mary Linniman | Dr. Mokgweetsi E. Masisi, President of Botswana, left, greets Gen. Michael E. Langley,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mary Linniman | Dr. Mokgweetsi E. Masisi, President of Botswana, left, greets Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 24, 2024. The African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe Task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Linniman) see less | View Image Page

DATE: 25th JUNE 2024

VENUE: Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC)



This morning marks an important day for me, and for the African Defence Forces and the United States Africa Command, as I have the honour and privilege to officiate at this momentous occasion of the first-ever African Chiefs of Defence Conference, to be hosted on the African soil.



Distinguished Generals, Ladies and Gentlemen, our gathering here today marks a significant phase of demonstrating our commitment to contribute to safeguarding international peace. This African Chiefs of Defence Conference follows on Botswana’s successful hosting of the African Air Chiefs Summit in 2017, the African Land Forces Summit in 2019, the African Military Law Forum in 2022; and Climate Change Symposium in 2023.



I am thrilled to see the continuation of the implementation of my Government’s strategy to establish Botswana as a centre for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). On this note, I would like to express my gratitude to the Honourable Mr. Thomas Kagiso Mmusi, Minister for Defence and Security; Lieutenant General Placid Diratsagae Segokgo, the Commander of the Botswana Defence Force, who is the host of this conference, and the Co-host, General G.E. Langley, Commander, USAFRICA COMMAND, for affording us this opportunity.



Director of Ceremonies, Distinguished Chiefs of Defence, Ladies and Gentlemen, as you gather here today under the theme, "On the Rampart Together: Expanding Cooperation and Sharing Values," you are called upon to reflect on the critical importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the challenges facing our continent, Africa. Now, more than ever before, it is imperative that we come together as one cohesive force to achieve the African Union’s noble vision of “silencing the guns by 2030,” and ensuring peace and stability across our continent as espoused in the African Union’s “Agenda 2063: The Future We Want.”



Furthermore, there is an urgent need to face the growing disquiet about the disrespect of the democratic ideal of constitutionally elected governments on the African continent by the military. This kind of regression in our continent’s political order, portends a serious threat to the stability of nations which should be functioning as well-interconnected units and planks for both regional cooperation and integration, continental unity, peace, and sustainable development.



Distinguished Delegates, this esteemed gathering provides a crucial platform for the African Chiefs of Defence to come together, share insights, and forge strategies to effectively and efficiently address the myriad of challenges facing our continent. As you commence these deliberations, I am reminded of the critical importance of strong civil-military relations especially in our continent, where the complexities of governance and security intersect profoundly, fostering a paramount harmonious relationship between our military institutions and civilian authorities.



In a democracy, we must uphold, cherish and promote the principle that the military serves the nation through an elected government and not any particular regime. We must not only be committed, but must always be seen to be committed to ensuring that our armed forces remain dedicated to the protection and well-being of our people through their governments.



Director of Ceremonies, Distinguished Chiefs of Defence, Ladies and Gentlemen, cooperation among African states is not a choice; it is required if we are to achieve our developmental goals and realise the enormous potential that exists inside our borders. However, achieving this requires more than just lofty aspirations, it demands concrete action and a commitment to good governance and exemplary political leadership.



Director of Ceremonies, allow me to quote a statement from the Extra Ordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa on 28 May 2022 In Malabo, Ghana [Start quote]: “The resurgence of Unconstitutional Changes of Governments (UCGs), the expanding threat of terrorism and violent extremism across the continent, including the influx of foreign terrorist fighters, private military companies and mercenaries, the proliferation of armed groups, as well as transnational organised crime, continue to negatively impact the peace, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of African states.” [Close quote].



The Malabo Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Governments has since been adopted during the 16th Extraordinary Assembly of the African Union in May 2022. The same sentiments of critiquing this downward spiralling, unravelling, and negation of democratisation and constitutionalism consistent with democratic ideals, was further emphasised at the recent African Union 16th Ordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security (STCDSS) on 5th June, this year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Indeed, these threats of rampant militarisation of our nation-states do not only undermine stability and prosperity but also pose significant obstacles to the realisation of our collective aspirations for peace and development. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to bolster cooperation, coordination, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to effectively counter these threats and ensure the safety and security of our nations.



Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, let us not forget that the foundation of any successful national endeavour lies in good governance and effective leadership. Without transparency, accountability, and the effective rule of law, our efforts to achieve peace and development will be in vain. We must strive to uphold these principles in every aspect of our governance systems and processes, for they are the bedrock upon which our collective future rests.



By upholding the constellation of principles of good governance, we enhance public trust in our institutions, foster socio-economic development, and fortify the foundations of our democracies. Let us reaffirm our dedication to upholding the highest ethical standards, ensuring that our actions reflect the values of integrity, honesty, and respect for human rights. 14. Director of Ceremonies, Ladies and Gentlemen, together, we can overcome the obstacles that stand on our way. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for all Africans. Let us stand united, hand in hand, on the rampart of expanding cooperation and shared values, as we work tirelessly to silence the guns and pave the way for peace, progress, and prosperity across our beloved continent.



Director of Ceremonies, I note that a number of senior professionals are here to give presentations on various and critical topics, such as civilian control of the military in a democratic set up; international security; and African Security Challenges, just to mention but a few. In the same manner, I wish to express Botswana Government’s profound appreciation for the manner in which the Government of the United States of America (USA), through its military, continues to collaborate with the Botswana Defence Force to realise our national objectives. We certainly cherish this relationship and wish that it grows in leaps and bounds.



Director of Ceremonies, it will be remiss of me not to mention Botswana’s contributions to regional security and development. I’m pleased to inform this conference that Botswana has donated 19 hectares of land for the construction of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Logistics Depot. Once finalised, the depot will contribute significantly to peace and stability in the region.



In 2021, Botswana and other SADC countries joined hands to participate in a SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), where we managed to create a safe and secure environment in Cabo Delgado Province. Conversely, the terrorist activities in Mozambique have been significantly reduced to a level of normalcy, which has allowed the return of the locals to their areas of origin and resumption of economic activities in the province. Operations like SAMIM, such as the SADC Mission in the DRC, are, indeed, a true reflection of the spirit of this conference’s theme of ‘‘On the rampart together: Expanding Cooperation and Sharing Values’’. As we acknowledge the positive impact of these operations, I am filled with great pleasure to be here amongst African Defence Chiefs and their partners today, as this is a testament to our commitment to ensure a safe and secure African Continent.



In closing, I wish to extend my sincere wishes for productive and fruitful discussions during this conference. May your deliberations be characterised by mutual respect, open dialogue, and a spirit of cooperation. You must seize this opportunity to forge consensus, exchange best practices, and chart a course towards a safer, more prosperous Africa for generations to come.



Let me, on behalf of Batswana, conclude my remarks by expressing our appreciation to all the forty-two (42) African countries represented here today, for honouring the invitation to this year's African Chiefs of Defence Conference.



Finally, I invite you to visit tourist attractions in Gaborone and surrounding areas before returning to your respective countries. It is critical to take time out from your hectic schedules to unwind.



I thank you all.